Pikachu & Eevee Do Macy's Parade For 25th Pokémon Anniversary

Pikachu and Eevee will bring Pokémon to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year in honor of the franchise's landmark 25th anniversary. The Pokémon Company International and Macy's Inc. revealed the design of this balloon today which marks the first time that two Pokémon have featured in the parade. This festive float pairs Pikachu, the brand's iconic mascot, with another of its most popular, the cute, fox-like Eevee.

Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International, had this to say about the float:

"Pikachu and Eevee are the perfect ambassadors to represent the fun and joy of [the franchise] in this new balloon debuting during the brand's 25th anniversary year. Pikachu remains an icon of the brand, and its annual appearance in the Macy's Parade has been delighting fans and families for decades. The introduction of Eevee, known for its unique Evolution abilities, is the perfect Pokémon friend to join Pikachu and represent the brand as we look to the future and all of the fun and adventures which are yet to come."

Starting in 2001, previous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade have featured three different versions of Pikachu. The ballon pictured above is the franchise's fourth offering to the parade and the first time that a Pokémon other than Pikachu will be featured. Eevee was one of the original 151 Pokémon from the brand's iconic Kanto region which launched back in 1996 and created an international phenomenon.

Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, was quoted saying:

"The Pokémon balloon has become a mainstay of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and one which fans and families look forward to year after year. As Pikachu prepares to brighten the Parade route for the 21st consecutive year, we'd like to welcome Eevee to the Macy's Parade as we look forward to them both delighting viewers for many years to come."

The Pokémon Company has spent all of 2021 celebrating its 25th Anniversary with notable releases including the anniversary-themed Celebrations set of the Pokémon TCG, an album featuring songs by Katy Perry and other pop stars, and even events in their partner games like Pokémon GO and Masters EX.