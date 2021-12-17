Pikachu & Marnie Secret Rares Included In Pokémon TCG: Start Deck 100

We are now just a few days away from the release of the Japanese Pokémon TCG: Start Deck 100 line of products. Set for release today, December 17th, these products will feature mostly reprinted cards. These are for competitive gameplay and offer very little in the way of new cards, with some notable examples so far being the Kingler VMAX and now these two new Pokémon V, Raikou V and Drampa V. True to the name, there will be a whopping 100 versions of this product featuring different cards. There is no English equivalent planned for these releases, so it is likely that these cards will appear inserted in English-language expansions such as Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and other upcoming releases. Until now, we assumed that Pokémon TCG: Start Deck 100 would not include Secret Rares. However, as people begin to open the set's products, it has been revealed that there will indeed be a collection of Secret Rares including new Pikachu and Marnie cards.

The following cards have been revealed as Start Deck 100 Secret Rares:

415: Pikachu V Full Art

416: Granbull V Full Art

417: Zamazenta V Full Art

418: Barry Full Art Trainer Supporter

419: Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter

420: Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare

421: Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare

422: Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare

An interesting line-up here, and a somewhat surprising one. Marnie is considered a breakout character so her card is likely to be high in value. Also, the Galarian Birds appear on a rare style of card. While some may find these Gold Secret Rares similar to the Shiny Gold Pokémon we see in sets such as the Shiny Cresselia from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Shiny Mew from Celebrations, and many others, this is actually a mixture of the Gold Card style with the Pokémon-V mechanic while the Shiny Gold cards are just basic Pokémon. We haven't seen this style of Gold Secret Rare used since Sword & Shield base with Zamazenta V and Zacian V.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our Start Deck 100 coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.