Pikachu World Cap Spotlight Hour Is Today In Pokémon GO

For the first time ever, a new Pokémon will be introduced during the weekly Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. It won't be a new species, though, but rather a new form of Pikachu. Joining the ranks of Witch Hat Pikachu, Ash Hat Pikachu, and many more is the new World Cap Pikachu which will be featured in Pokémon GO only during tonight's Spotlight Hour from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. This specific hat is the one Ash wears in the ongoing Pokémon Journeys series. Here's everything you need to know about this new release including if it comes Shiny, if it can evolve, and what the Spotlight Hour bonus will be.

First of all, yes. World Cap Pikachu can be Shiny. This was confirmed by trainers playing the Spotlight Hour in earlier timezones. This makes this specific Shiny Pikachu instantly among the rarest in the game, as it will be only available for one hour. Trainers are reporting that the Shiny rate doesn't appear to be boosted, meaning that the odds of encountering one are one in approximately 450. For collectors, this is going to be a huge goal. Those who don't care about costumed Pokémon would do well to get out and hunt anyway, as a Shiny World Cap Pikachu will have enormous trade value.

Unlike other recently introduced costumed Pokémon, World Cap Pikachu will be able to evolve. This means that World Cap Raichu, found earlier in the code by dataminers, has been confirmed. The bonus of this Spotlight Hour is double catch XP, which is great for trainers who have yet to reach Level 40. Throw on a Lucky Egg and rake it in. Next week's Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour will feature Pikachu wearing the original Ash hat. This will be a return for this version rather than a new release.