Pirates Outlaws 2 Confirmed For Early Access Launch

After releasing a free demo on Steam back in March, Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage will be coming to Early Access this December

Indie game developer and publisher Fabled Game has confirmed that Pirates Outlaws 2: Heritage will be released into Early Access on Steam. The team confirmed that they will bring a playable build of the title to Steam on December 4, while they work on the rest of the game for a full release. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Pirates Outlaws 2

Pirates Outlaws 2 is a swashbuckling roguelike deckbuilder. Collect & fuse cards, gather powerful relics, and adapt your strategy during each run. Become a reputed pirate, loot the Sea Masters, challenge giant creatures, and triumph in the great Arena! In this sequel to Pirates Outlaws, a new era begins at New Elysia. Enter your mansion, pick a character, class ability and starting-deck, and embark on a daring expedition!

Every character has several classes, and each one comes with a pre-made starter deck and one unique ability card. At the Alchemy shop, drinking elixirs alters each hero's abilities, pre-made deck, and appearance. Also new is that you can recruit an animal companion and add their unique cards to your starter deck. It's your job to discover the many possible strategies created by this combination! Reinforce your crew throughout your journey by encountering new characters and companions.

