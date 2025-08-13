Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gaming Factory, Pizza Slice, Quest Craft

Pizza Slice Announces New Closed Playtest This Month

Wanna try your hand at running your own pizza joint? Pizza Slice will have a Closed Playest this month, which you can sign up for on Steam

Article Summary Pizza Slice is hosting a closed playtest from August 26 to September 16, sign up now on Steam to participate.

Step into Tonio’s shoes and manage a family-run pizzeria in a romanticized New York City setting.

Master both traditional Italian pizza-making and the tough business side of running a restaurant.

Compete with rivals, upgrade your pizzeria, and even invite a friend to experience multiplayer co-op.

Indie game developer Quest Craft and publisher Gaming Factory announced they are holding a new Closed Playtest for their upcoming title, Pizza Slice. The team is currently taking sign-ups on Steam to try out the game's latest build while they test out many of the mechanics. The test will run from August 26 until September 16, but you'll need to register and be approved by the devs to try it out. With the news came a new trailer highlighting more aspects of the work you'll do in your pizza joint, which you can enjoy here.

Pizza Slice

If you've been dreaming of running an Italian restaurant with traditions out of a cozy depiction of New York city, then you're in for a treat! Pizza Slice is more than just a simulator, it is a true Italian adventure! Take on the role of Tonio, manage your family pizzeria, bake authentic Italian pizzas, fight the competition and grow your business. See if you can win the title of the best pizzeria in the area!

The Dream – Experience a cozy Italy in the heart of a romanticized New York City: run an Italian pizzeria in the middle of a bustling American metropolis.

– Experience a cozy Italy in the heart of a romanticized New York City: run an Italian pizzeria in the middle of a bustling American metropolis. The Business – owning a restaurant is not only about the food, but also managing ingredients, doing prep work, cleaning, and being the front face of the establishment. In Pizza Slice you need to master the whole business of running a restaurant, not only the food.

– owning a restaurant is not only about the food, but also managing ingredients, doing prep work, cleaning, and being the front face of the establishment. In Pizza Slice you need to master the whole business of running a restaurant, not only the food. The Buzz – you need to think on your feet – expand the amount of tables, buy better kitchenware, learn or create new recipes, fight your competition and fend off the culinary mafia all while doing your everyday chores.

– you need to think on your feet – expand the amount of tables, buy better kitchenware, learn or create new recipes, fight your competition and fend off the culinary mafia all while doing your everyday chores. A cozy simulation – the above points make you sweaty? Relax and have-a-go! Pizza Slice at its heart is a romantic and humorous depiction of what it means to run a modern restaurant business.

– the above points make you sweaty? Relax and have-a-go! Pizza Slice at its heart is a romantic and humorous depiction of what it means to run a modern restaurant business. A portion for two – you will have your unique staff at the restaurant but why not invite a friend and play together? It's half the buzz and double the fun!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!