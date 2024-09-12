Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Planet Coaster 2

Planet Coaster 2 Confirmed For Release In Early November

Frontier Developments have confirmed the release date for Planet Coaster 2, as the game arrives the first week of November

Article Summary Planet Coaster 2 launches on November 6, 2024, available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, with pre-orders open now.

New trailer showcases enhanced customization, powerful creative tools, and vibrant themes like Resort and Mythology.

Customize rides and coasters in detail and add effects using the event sequencer tool for realistic theme park excitement.

New waterpark gameplay features include lifeguards, shade, and pristine pools, ensuring guests' safety and happiness.

Developer and publisher Frontier Developments confirmed the official release date for Planet Coaster 2, along with a brand new trailer showing it off. First off, the game is now up for pre-order, as it will be released for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series X|S and PS5, on November 6, 2024. meanwhile, the latest trailer for the game goes over some of the returning features, improvements, and new content in about two minutes. Enjoy the trailer above along with the latest info on the game below.

Planet Coaster 2

Planet Coaster 2 invites players to expand their imagination with a spectacular selection of rides, slides, and so much more. They'll push the boundaries of creativity like never before thanks to powerful creative tools, next-level customization, and vibrant themes, including Resort, Aquatic, Viking, and Mythology. Design sparkling swimming pools, scale scenery to the perfect size, and build impressive, sprawling parks that provide the perfect backdrop for guests to create unforgettable memories.

For the first time in Planet Coaster 2, players can quickly and easily customize rides and coasters in more detail than ever before to bring their ideas to life. A host of exhilarating rollercoasters and jaw-dropping thrill rides will bring excitement to any park alongside vibrant water attractions, including slides, flumes, wave pools, and more to delight and entertain. Using the brand-new event sequencer tool, players can also add mesmerizing effects to their attractions, including animatronics and water fountains, that bring the dramatic fanfare of real-world theme parks to their guests.

Even the most stunning park requires expert management, and in Planet Coaster 2, it's never been easier for players to pinpoint vital improvements that will boost their park rating and help them on the way to becoming a park management master. Helpful new heat maps provide an overview of each park's needs at a glance while selecting any guest or member of staff, which will reveal insights into precisely what they think as they go about their day so that players can take action.

With the new waterpark, gameplay comes even greater authenticity, with details inspired by real-world parks. Shade, sunscreen, lifeguards, changing rooms, and more are all paramount to ensure guests have their best day both in and out of the pool. And, of course, even the most sensational rides must also be supplied with power and water to stay operational. Pools must be kept pristine, and facilities should be maintained to the highest standard to ensure maximum safety and happiness.

Planet Coaster 2 offers more ways to share than ever before, including, for the first time ever, the ability to jump one at a time into a shared Sandbox level to build together across platforms. Players will also be able to visit friends' parks to experience their creations at the touch of a button, race to the top of the Franchise mode leaderboard, and share and download blueprints and entire parks via the cross-platform Frontier Workshop.

