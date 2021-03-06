Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Fletchling Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of today's Fletchling Community Day, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore and also explore some of its evolution Talonflame's moves.

Dex entry number 661, Fletchling is a dual Normal/Flying-type species from the Kalos Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Six. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Tiny Robin Pokémon," this is what Fletchling's Dex entry says:

These friendly Pokémon send signals to one another with beautiful chirps and tail-feather movements.

Fletchling is the first stage of a three-stage evolutionary line. It evolves into Fletchinder, which loses the Normal-typing in exchange for a dual Fire/Flying-typing. Then, Fletchinder evolves into Talonflame, which retains the Fire/Flying-type and is known as quite a powerful species. Fletchling, likely named after an arrow's fletching and a hatchling bird, was designed by Saya Tsuruta, who is primarily known as an illustrator for the Pokémon TCG.

You can read more about Fletchling's role in the anime as well as other dex entries in our first Fletchling profile, released when the species was first added to Pokémon GO. Here, let's break down the attacks that Fletchling's ultimate evolution, Talonflame, can learn in the game.

Talonflame Quick Moves in Pokémon GO:

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Incinerate (Fire-type) – This move is Talonflame's Community Day-exclusive attack

Peck (Flying-type)

Steel Wing (Steel-type)

Talonflame Charged Attacks:

Brave Bird (Flying-type)

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Flame Charge (Fire-type)

Hurricane (Flying-type)

In order to get a Talonflame that knows Incinerate today, evolve a Fletchinder during the Community Day hours or up to two hours after.