Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Snorunt Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Snorunt's current feature in the Holiday 2020 event, let's take a look into this shivering species' lore.

Dex entry number 361, Snorunt is a pure Ice-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Snow Hat Pokémon," this is what Snorunt's Dex entry says:

Snorunt live in regions with heavy snowfall. In seasons without snow, such as spring and summerm, this Pokémon steals away to live quietly among stalactites and stalagmites deep in caverns.

Snorunt has quite an interesting evolutionary line. It was first introduced with just one evolution: Glalie, the "Face Pokémon," which can be either male or female. Then, when the Sinnoh Region was introduced with Generation Four, a new evolution was added: Froslass, an Ice/Ghost-type Pokémon. Froslass, unlike Glalie, can only be female.

Also, just to add a personal note, the Shiny Snorunt is one of my favorites. The icy blue is a terrific change to an already amazing design.

For fans of the anime, Snorunt is featured prominently, because the lead character Ash catches one in Let It Snow, Let It Snorunt! Ash's Snorunt evolves into a Glalie in Rhapdosy in Drew. Other Snorunt feature in the episode The Drifting Snorunt! as well as minor appearances in other episodes and even movies.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Snorunt:

Sapphire: Snorunt survives by eating only snow and ice. Old folklore claims that a house visited by this Pokémon is sure to prosper for many generations to come.

Emerald: They tend to move about in groups of around five Snorunt. In snowy regions, it is said that when they are seen late at night, snowfall will arrive by morning.

Diamond: In the snow country, certain folklore says a house will prosper if a Snorunt lives there.

Black/White: It is said that several Snorunt gather under giant leaves and live together in harmony.