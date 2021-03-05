Pokémon GO and the Pokémon Trading Card Game have announced a collaboration. This summer, one of the original characters from Niantic's hit mobile game will get their own card… but the wording of the announcement makes it seem as if this may be just the first of many collaborations between these two branches of the Pokémon world.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced:

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green. And, just like the video games, the Pokémon Trading Card Game is also celebrating its 25th anniversary. To celebrate, we are doing a collaboration between Pokémon GO and the [TCG]! In part 1 of the collaboration, Professor Willow will appear as a Pokémon TCG card in summer 2021, which marks the five-year anniversary of the release of Pokémon GO! We plan for this card to be obtainable in regions around the world where the […] TCG is sold.

This makes it seem very much like the Professor Willow card will be a promo card that is obtained either as a single card that can be bought as an individual product or as a card offered as the promo of a set that includes packs. I can't personally see it being part of a larger expansion, and my current thought leans toward the former theory. The TCG sometimes offers individual cards this way. Recently, for example, a reverse holo Hydreigon card stamped with "Thank You" was given to retailers for them to give out to customers. It was a single card in cellophane wrap not sold with any other products. Perhaps Professor Willow will get the same treatment.

The announcement continues:

Starting in late May 2021, we plan to announce the art and content of the Professor Willow card and details on how to get the card in each area. We will make announcements as further collaborations are determined, so we hope you will look forward to those!

That certainly makes it seem as if more is coming! How cool would it be, for example, to see cards using AR+ Snapshots made using Pokémon GO?

As more news comes in regarding this Professor Willow card and future collaborations, Bleeding Cool will report.