Pokémon GO Announces Details For First Part Of Holiday 2023 Event

Cetoddle, its evolution Cetitan, and a new Holiday Attire Pikachu debut in Pokémon GO for the upcoming Winter Holiday Event Part 1.

Article Summary Winter Holiday Event Part 1 runs from Dec 18-25, featuring Cetoddle and Shiny-capable Pikachu in festive attire.

New and shiny Pokémon spawn in the wild, with special appearances in Raids and through Field Research tasks.

Players can pick bonuses for catching Pokémon and buy tickets for exclusive Timed Research with unique rewards.

Event bonuses include increased XP and Stardust from Gifts, with all activities wrapping up by Dec 31.

Niantic has announced the arrival of Cetoddle in Pokémon GO, just in time for the Winter Holiday Event 2023. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, December 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time

Date and time: Monday, December 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time



Pikachu wearing holiday attire will be released and will be Shiny-capable. It will be able to evolve into Raichu. This is a new outfit, making it yet another holiday-themed Pikachu. Wild Spawns: Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be Shiny), Alolan Sandshrew (can be Shiny), Seel (can be Shiny), Holiday Hat Eevee (can be Shiny), Swinub (can be Shiny), Holiday Bells Stantler (can be Shiny), Holiday Scarf Spheal (can be Shiny), Galarian Darumaka (can be Shiny), Cryogonal (can be Shiny), Bergmite (can be Shiny), and Cetoddle. Rare spawns include Sneasel (can be Shiny), Amaura (can be Shiny), and Piloswine.

Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be Shiny), Alolan Sandshrew (can be Shiny), Seel (can be Shiny), Holiday Hat Eevee (can be Shiny), Swinub (can be Shiny), Holiday Bells Stantler (can be Shiny), Holiday Scarf Spheal (can be Shiny), Galarian Darumaka (can be Shiny), Cryogonal (can be Shiny), Bergmite (can be Shiny), and Cetoddle. Rare spawns include Sneasel (can be Shiny), Amaura (can be Shiny), and Piloswine. Raids: Tier One: Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be Shiny), Holiday Scarf Spheal (can be Shiny), Alolan Sandshrew (can be Shiny), Crabrawler, Cetoddle Tier Three: Undersea Holiday Glaceon (can be Shiny), Holiday Bells Stantler (can be Shiny), Lapras (can be Shiny), Dewgong. Shiny boost from Raids: Holiday Attire Pikachu hatching from Eggs will have a greater chance of being Shiny than Holiday Attire Pikachu encountered in the wild.

2KM Gift Eggs: Holiday Hat Eevee, Smoochum, Galarian Darumaka, and Amaura. Shiny boost from Eggs: All four can be Shiny, but Holiday Hat Eevee hatching from Eggs will have a greater chance of being Shiny than Holiday Hat Eevee encountered in the wild.

Holiday Hat Eevee, Smoochum, Galarian Darumaka, and Amaura. Timed Research: Niantic offers a branching Timed Research, writing Trainers will be able to access free branching Timed Research that grants their bonus-based wish: pick between 2× XP for catching Pokémon or 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon. The path you choose will determine which bonus and tasks you have for the whole event! No matter which wish you pick, all Trainers who complete the research will receive items and encounter winter-themed Pokémon. The Timed Research will last throughout both parts of the Winter Holiday event.

Niantic offers a branching Timed Research, writing Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be Shiny), Alolan Sandshrew (can be Shiny), Shellder (can be Shiny), Jynx (can be Shiny), Lapras (can be Shiny), Holiday Ribbon Delibird (can be Shiny), Holiday Scarf Spheal (can be Shiny), Undersea Holiday Glaceon (can be Shiny), Holiday Ribbon Cubchoo (can be Shiny), Vanillite, Crabrawler. Other tasks will offer Mega Energy for Mega Abomasnow and Mega Glalie.

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Holiday Attire Pikachu (can be Shiny), Alolan Sandshrew (can be Shiny), Shellder (can be Shiny), Jynx (can be Shiny), Lapras (can be Shiny), Holiday Ribbon Delibird (can be Shiny), Holiday Scarf Spheal (can be Shiny), Undersea Holiday Glaceon (can be Shiny), Holiday Ribbon Cubchoo (can be Shiny), Vanillite, Crabrawler. Other tasks will offer Mega Energy for Mega Abomasnow and Mega Glalie. Event bonus: During Winter Holiday Part 1, Trainers can choose the bonus they want to receive for completing Timed Research. You can choose either double XP for catching Pokémon or double Stardust for catching Pokémon. Increased XP and Stardust from opening Gifts.

Paid Timed Research: Niantic has announced two paid tickets, including: A $2 USD ticket leading to Timed Research for both Part 1 and the upcoming Part 2 of the Winter Holiday event. Rewards include a total of four Premium Battle passes and encounters include: Part 1: Encounters with Holiday Scarf Spheal, Cryogonal, and Holiday Attire Psyduck which will feature more heavily in Part 2. Part 2: Encounters with Holiday Attire Psyduck and Holiday Ribbon Cubchoo. A $5 ticket includes double Candy for catching Pokémon as well as more holiday-themed encounters including Holiday Attire Pikachu, Holiday Ribbon Delibird, and Holiday Attire Psyduck. Niantic writes: Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

