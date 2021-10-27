Pokémon GO Announces Día De Muertos 2021 Event

Niantic has now announced the full details of an event that they previously teased in their monthly schedule announcement for November 2021. This event, the Día de Muertos celebration, will kick off their November content with a two-day offering of themed spawns. Let's get into the details.

Niantic took to the official Pokémon GO blog to announce the details of the Día de Muertos 2021 event. They wrote:

Ever heard about Día de Muertos? It's a holiday observed in Mexico and other parts of the Americas that celebrates the lives and the memory of friends and family who have moved on to another world. In ancient Aztec tradition, it was said that the spirits of our loved ones never go away but simply travel to a different world, and during a special time each year, they would return to our world. Ever since, people that celebrate Día de los Muertos get ready for this occasion, setting the table with the favorite dishes of their ancestors, covering the streets with petals of the cempasúchil flower, and lighting candles and incense to enjoy a joyful celebration full of colors, music, flowers, and flavors.

The details include the following content for Pokémon GO players:

Date and time: Monday, November 1, 2021 at 10 AM until Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 8 PM local time

Event Bonuses for all Pokémon GO trainers: 90-minute Lure Modules 90-minute Incense Double catch Stardust

Trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean will receive the following extra bonuses: +1 bonus transfer Candy Event Pokémon spawning even more in the wild Event Pokémon attracted even more to Incense Event Pokémon attracted even more to Lure Modules

A Collection Challenge will be live

GO Battle Day: November 1, 2021 from 12 AM until 11:59 PM, offering four times Stardust from rewards.

Event spawns: Cubone, Sunkern, Murkrow, Houndour, Sableye, Roselia, Sunflora, Drifloon, Yamask

Incense and Lure spawns: Cubone, Sunkern, Murkrow, Houndour, Sableye, Sunflora, Drifloon, Yamask, Alolan Marowak



Regarding the spawns, it seems very much that this is a minor extension of some aspects of the Halloween 2021 event.