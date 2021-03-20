Pokémon GO Announces Festival Of Colors Event For India Only

Next week, Niantic will host an India-exclusive event in Pokémon GO to celebrate the Festival of Colors. This event, which ushers in the spring season, will be region-locked but will offer something special to all trainers. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Festival of Colors event from the official Pokémon GO blog:

New t-shirt avatar items will be available for free in the in-game shop starting on Friday, March 26th, 2021, at 1:00 PM Pacific for all trainers.

For trainers in India, the Festival of Colors will run from Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30).

Wild spawns: Pokémon featuring the colors of the Festival of Colors will be attracted to Incense. This includes Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Alolan Grimer, Seel, Marill, Sunkern, Murkrow, Slugma, Aron, Trapinch, and Drifloon.

Timed Research will offer: Poké Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, Razz Berries, Pinap Berries, Nanab Berries, Golden Razz Berry, Silver Pinap Berry, Dragon Scale, Sun Stone, Sinnoh Stone, Hyper Potions, Super Incubator, and a Premium Battle Pass. There will also be Mega Energy for Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, Pidgeot, Gengar, and Ampharos offered. Finally, the Research will offer an encounter with Alolan Muk.

Also for India-based trainers, the in-game shop will include two event boxes: 100 PokéCoin box: 30 Poké Balls, a Lucky Egg, 10 Pinap Berries. Free box: Three Incense!



In addition to those details, Niantic went on to announced the India Wayfarer Challenge, writing:

From March 16, 2021, at 00:00 until March 26, 2021, at 00:00 IST (GMT +5:30), eligible Trainers in India or those who review Indian Wayspots (via their home or bonus location) can participate in the Wayfarer Challenge by reviewing Wayspot nominations in the country. Trainers can unlock different tiers of rewards depending on the number of Wayspots approved during the challenge. These rewards will be active for all Trainers in India during the Festival of Colors event on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 20:00 IST (GMT +5:30). Tier 1 Rewards: 3,000+ new Wayspots approved Smeargle will appear more often in snapshots! Participating Trainers will also gain access to a free bundle in the shop with 20 Poké Balls. Tier 2 Rewards: 5,000+ New Wayspots approved Rewards from Tier 1. Murkrow will be appearing more often in the wild, and if you're lucky, you might find a Shiny one! You'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tier 3 Rewards: 8,000+ New Wayspots approved Rewards from Tiers 1 and 2. You'll earn three times the XP for catching Pokémon.