Pokémon GO Announces May 2021 Spotlight Hours

Niantic has announced their schedule for May 2021 events in Pokémon GO, including the month's Research Breakthrough and Spotlight Hours. Let's see what May 2021 has to offer.

Per Niantic's announcement on the official Pokémon GO blog, here's what we're looking at for Spotlight Hour in May 2021:

Tuesday, May 4, 2021: Cottonee will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

All right, this first one currently has no Shiny. Now, normally when we're leading up to a Spotlight Hour like this, I remark that we can never predict whether or not Niantic will drop the Shiny in an event before the Spotlight. However, we do have a detailed schedule for the Luminous Legends X event that will be running in Pokémon GO during this time. No Shiny Cottonee.

Tuesday, May 11, 2021: Dratini will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Those who have been struggling with the Dragon-task in the Shiny Mew Masterwork Research can rejoice. Your days of Dragon-type troubles are over. Dratini is also Shiny-capable.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021: Alolan Rattata will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

Alolan Rattata is Shiny capable, but personally, I'm going to pop two Lucky Eggs and grind XP for the hour. Mass evolution is a great way to get ahead on XP and the season for blasting through Levels 41 – 50 is upon us!

Tuesday, May 25, 2021: Marill will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Finally, Marill closes out the month as the last Spotlight Hour Pokémon for May and it can, indeed, be Shiny.

The Research Breakthrough will be:

May Research Breakthrough encounters From Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), you'll encounter Galarian Ponyta in Research Breakthrough encounters.

Galarian Ponyta is not currently available as Shiny but will be unlocked (if players complete a challenge, which we will) in Pokémon GO on May 11th.