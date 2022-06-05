Pokémon GO Announces Ultra Research Day & Wild Amaura & Tyrunt

Due to the work trainers put in during Pokémon GO Fest 2022, Ultra Unlock will begin this week. It will impact Adventure Week, the previously announced event that will introduce Amaura, Tyrunt, Shiny Archen, and Shiny Tirtouga. This Fossil-themed event will notably add bonuses as well as a Limited Research Day featuring Cranidos and Shieldon with increased Shiny rates. Let's get into the details.

Here's everything we can now confirm about this Ultra update to Adventure Week in Pokémon GO:

Unown F joins the fray: As theorized due to the silhouetted Unown on the original Adventure Week graphic, Unown F will be available during the event. It will also be Shiny-capable. The announcement Niantic sent has no details on how Unown F will be encountered. Previous Unown appearances during Ultra Unlock have been Tier One raid encounters.

Ultra Unlock: Research Day On Sunday, June 12th, 2022 from 11 AM – 3 PM, there will be a Limited Research Day featuring tasks at Poké Stops that award encounters with Cranidos and Shieldon. Cranidos and Shieldon will have a boosted Shiny rate during this event. Wild encounters during Ultra Unlock: Research Day will be Diglett, Alolan Diglett, Geodude, Alolan Geodude, Onix, Rhyhorn, Sudowoodo, Aron, and Dwebble. Tyrunt and Amaura will appear in the wild! Tyrunt will appear from 11 AM – 12 PM and 1 PM – 2 PM. Amaura will appear from 12 PM – 1 PM and 2 PM – 3 PM. Niantic notes: "Keep an eye on the sky when you see Amaura—you just might notice some special weather!"

Event bonuses: Added to the existing bonuses is half Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are put in an Incubator during the event.

Timed Research: Ultra Unlock adds a Timed Research questline that will award three free Incubators.

There will likely be more Ultra Unlock events following the in-person on-location Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events, so stay tuned for details.