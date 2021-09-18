Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Ultra League Meta Sept. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine has begun in Pokémon GO. After a cycle of Great League and Great League Remix, Niantic's PVP platform has switched over to their Ultra League offerings. Let's take a look at the meta of the standard Ultra League, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League bouts right now.

Malamar in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League are:

  1. Registeel powered up with Candy XL: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
  2. Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
  3. Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
  4. Talonflame powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge
  5. Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak
  6. Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
  7. Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  8. Steelix powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Earthquake, Crunch
  9. Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
  10. Regirock: Rock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast
  11. Cofagrigus powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Psychic
  12. Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
  13. Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake
  14. Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane
  15. Perrserker powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Foul Play
  16. Ferrothorn powered up with Candy XL: Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon
  17. Shadow Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power
  18. Greedent powered up with Candy XL: Bullet Seed, Body Slam, Crunch
  19. Shadow Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane
  20. Meganium powered up with Candy XL: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake

The list is mostly the same as last time the Ultra League was live in Pokémon GO. These are the species that have slipped from the list:

  • Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizzard
  • Alolan Ninetails powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam
  • Regice: Lock On, Blizzard, Earthquake

