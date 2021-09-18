Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Ultra League Meta Sept. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine has begun in Pokémon GO. After a cycle of Great League and Great League Remix, Niantic's PVP platform has switched over to their Ultra League offerings. Let's take a look at the meta of the standard Ultra League, which has a CP limit of 2,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Ultra League are:

Registeel powered up with Candy XL: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast Galarian Stunfisk powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Talonflame powered up with Candy XL: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Shadow Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Steelix powered up with Candy XL: Dragon Tail, Earthquake, Crunch Abomasnow powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Regirock: Rock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Cofagrigus powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Psychic Mandibuzz powered up with Candy XL: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane Perrserker powered up with Candy XL: Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Foul Play Ferrothorn powered up with Candy XL: Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon Shadow Nidoqueen powered up with Candy XL: Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power Greedent powered up with Candy XL: Bullet Seed, Body Slam, Crunch Shadow Articuno: Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane Meganium powered up with Candy XL: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Earthquake

The list is mostly the same as last time the Ultra League was live in Pokémon GO. These are the species that have slipped from the list:

Politoed powered up with Candy XL: Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Blizzard

Alolan Ninetails powered up with Candy XL: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam

Regice: Lock On, Blizzard, Earthquake