Pokémon GO Breaks Down February 2023 Spotlight Hours Pokémon GO features four Tuesday night Spotlight Hours for February 2023, and every single feature Pokémon will be Shiny-capable.

Niantic's Pokémon GO February 2023 content update has revealed all of the Spotlight Hours coming to the game this month. Let's take a look at the Pokémon and bonuses featured as well as some more assorted events.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2023:

February 7th, 2023: Pidgey with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Pidgey with double XP for evolving Pokémon February 14th, 2023: Woobat with double Stardust for catching

Woobat with double Stardust for catching February 21st, 2023: Jigglypuff with double XP for catching

Jigglypuff with double XP for catching February 28th, 2023: Slakoth with double Candy for catching

Pidgey is a terrific feature as it has become kind of rare after years of being an abundantly over-common spawn. This is going to give people who haven't gotten a chance to earn a lot of Pidgey Candy a good shot at doing just that as well as hunting for Shiny Pidgey. All four Spotlight Hour features this month can also be Shiny. They are all relatively uncommon in the wild in the past few Seasons and are actually generally strong Shinies as well. Shiny Pidgey is gold, Woobat is seafoam green, Jigglypuff has bright green eyes, and Slakoth is bubblegum pink.

Stay tuned for full Spotlight Hour breakdowns.

Here are some more events coming in February 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

February 4th, 2023: Registeel, can be Shiny

Registeel, can be Shiny February 11th, 2023: Tapu Lele, Shiny release

Tapu Lele, Shiny release February 18th, 2023: Regirock, can be Shiny

Regirock, can be Shiny February 25th, 2023: Rayquaza, can be Shiny

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in February 2023:

Current – February 5th, 2023 : Crackling Voltage

: Crackling Voltage February 1st – February 5th, 2023 : Team GO Rocket Takeover

: Team GO Rocket Takeover February 5th, 2023, from 2 PM – 5 PM : Noibat Community Day

: Noibat Community Day February 8th – February 14th, 2023 : Valentine's Day Event

: Valentine's Day Event February 11th, 2023, from 2 PM – 5 PM : Luvdisc Limited Research Day

: Luvdisc Limited Research Day February 12th, 2023, from 12 AM – 11:59 PM : Vulpix GO Battle League Day

: Vulpix GO Battle League Day February 18th – February 19th, 2023 : Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas (In-Person Event)

: Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Las Vegas (In-Person Event) February 22nd – February 24th, 2023 : Primal Rumblings Event

: Primal Rumblings Event February 25th – February 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn – Global (Remote Event)