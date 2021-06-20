Pokémon GO Changes Coming: Niantic To Add Sky Environment

Changes are coming to Pokémon GO. Anyone who has played the game in the past week will have likely noticed an abundance of glitches and minor changes, the most noticeable for me being the inability to click quickly through raid rewards. This often happens when Niantic is making dramatic updates to the game. Shortly after these glitches became noticeable, Niantic indeed posted confirmation to their blog that changes are on the way. Let's get into it.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced:

Notice anything different about our homepage? It's got a whole new look! In addition, some Trainers around the world will be able to test out the following features. These features will roll out to all Trainers later this summer. A real-time sky mechanic that mimics a player's sky light based on their geographical location Additional Pokédex classifications to keep track of different Pokémon variants and attributes We'll provide updates on our social channels about our upcoming fifth anniversary celebrations, so stay tuned!

The "real-time sky mechanic that mimics a player's sky light based on their geographical location" is definitely interesting to me. Ever since Niantic rolled out their abysmal AR-scanning feature at PokéStops, I've wondered when they'll begin to use their gathered footage to create more realistic environments in the game. There's no way to know right now if that's related at all to this, but they have always said they want to replicate the idea of Pokémon showing up in the real world. The AR-mapping isn't enjoyable to do, so one must assume they have a reason to do it that will benefit the game in the long term. In any case, I'm interested to see how this sky light feature rolls out. Something I feel that Pokémon GO needs is a way to give players incentive to go outside again without pulling back on the new features they've added like remote raiding. Perhaps realistic environments that mimic our surroundings will be a major goal for the company.