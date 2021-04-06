Pokémon GO Debuts Skrelp & Clauncher In Rivals' Week

Niantic has announced the details for the upcoming Rivals' Week in Pokémon GO, which will include the release of Skrelp and Clauncher. Let's get into the details.

The full details for Rivals' Week were announced on the official Pokémon GO blog. Here are the bullets:

Date and time: Tuesday, April 13tth, 2021, at 10:00 AM until Sunday, April 18th, 2021, at 8:00 PM local time.

New releases: Two new Kalos Pokémon. Skrelp a Poison/Water-type, which evolves into Dragalge, a Poison/Dragon-type, will debut alongside Clauncher, a pure Water-type that evolves into Clawitzer, which maintains that typing. These two will be in the wild, in raids, and as the encounters of Field Research tasks.

Legendary Raids: We already knew this, but Therian Forme Landorus will be the raid boss starting next week. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a complete raid guide.

Global Challenge: Wow, it's been a long time since we've seen something like this. Trainers will work together worldwide to complete a cumulative amount of raid battles to unlock double catch Stardust during the event.

In the wild: "Rival" Pokémon will appear, including Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, Seviper, and more.

5KM Event Eggs: Machop, Tyrogue, Elekid, Magby, Makuhita, Meditite, Zangoose, and Seviper. Interesting! Maybe we will finally found out if Tyrogue is able to be hatched in its Shiny form now that its evolutions Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee have been released in the wild as Shinies.

Raids: Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Zangoose, Seviper, and more will be appearing in raids. It seems less like everything is out-and-out rival-focused here and more, instead, focused on pairs of Pokémon. Aside from Zangoose and Seviper which, you know, want to murder each other.

Bonus: Increased Team GO Rocket activity will see more Grunt battles at stops and more frequent balloons. While it hasn't been specified how frequently balloons will arrive, events that boost balloons generally have battles arriving every three hours rather than every six hours.