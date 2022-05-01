Pokémon GO Developer Praises Pokémon TCG Collaboration

Just a few days ago, Niantic and The Pokémon Company International paired to give us the first look at cards from the upcoming Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO expansion. This will be a "special set" (sometimes called a "holiday set" by collectors) which means that it will not be released in booster boxes but rather products specifically branded to this set. We will shortly begin a preview series teasing cards from the highly anticipated expansion, but first, let's take a look at what Niantic has to say about the collaboration.

Pokémon GO Director for Niantic Labs, Michael Steranka, said the following on Twitter:

I try not to be biased on the things I work on, but… this has been one of my favorite collaborations to date 🤐. Can't wait to launch this series soon!

This marks the section collaboration between Pokémon GO and the TCG, with the first being last year's Professor Willow card that was used as a promo. This will be the first-ever full release that can be purchased in stores. I find this a little funny because one of the most popular bootleg products that TCG collectors had to contend with were packs of Pokémon GO cards sold online made from screenshots of the game. This set is, of course, professionally illustrated and nothing like that but as a longtime fan, I can't help but smile at the idea that what was once bootlegged is now becoming a real, highly collectible product with some truly interesting and impressive cards.

As you can see in the image above, one of the main hits and indeed the set mascot is Mewtwo. Mewtwo is getting Vs for the set both as promos and in the numbered set and appears here as a VSTAR. I wonder if this will be treated as a normal expansion in that it'll also get a Rainbow Rare and potentially even Gold version.