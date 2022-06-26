Pokémon GO Event Review: Deino Community Day

Yesterday, Niantic hosted one of the most anticipated events in Pokémon GO. Last year's Gible Community Day showed Trainers that we would someday see all of the highly coveted Dragon-type cash cows get their Community Day, and yesterday, it finally happened for Deino. Let's see if this Dark-type Dragon ascended to the same lofty height as Gible to make a memorable Community Day.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Deino: Of course, Deino itself is the best aspect of this day. Deino was among the most sought-after catches in the game due to its rarity, which made its feature in Tier One raids during Pokémon GO Fest 2021 the defining feature of that event for most people. Still, as hard as we raided, Deino remained incredibly rare. Now, the baton of the cash cow Dragon has clearly passed to Axew who starred in GO Fest 2022. I felt like Niantic did a better job with Deino than Gible, as Niantic featured Gible raids with increasing frequency leading up to its Community Day. However, they kept those raids hard to find, which led to prolonged frustration. With Deino, it felt like Niantic featured it in enough events to keep up the hype while not overdoing it. Now, Deino has become a Community Day Pokémon and all is right.

While Niantic has decreased the duration of Community Day events, they have added multiple bonus features as opposed to the single bonus feature of past Community Days. This could be a scheduling issue for some, but I find the bonuses to be worth losing the extra hours. Niantic trying things: After the event, we saw in-person-only Tier Four raids with Zweilous. Completing these raids led to more Deino spawns around the gym. While I didn't personally find this enticing after hours of hunting Deino, I do appreciate Niantic trying new things that are additive ideas.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Candy XL: We supposedly got increased chances of Candy XL, but this increase seemed very light. I think it would make more sense of Community Day to shower us in Candy XL if we are doing hardcore hunts, as this hardly felt above normal.

Overall

Deino was one of the most memorable Pokémon GO Community Day features, and Niantic showed ingenuity by trying new ideas.