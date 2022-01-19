Pokémon GO Event Review: Spheal Community Day

This past weekend, mobile developer Niantic Labs held the first Pokémon GO Community Day of 2022. It was Spheal Community Day that kicked off the year, but was it a promising start? Let's take a look at what happened during the event.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Spheal is a Pokémon that many trainers have expected would get its own Community Day for a long time. It's the perfect choice in many ways. It hadn't had a Shiny release yet (kind of, read on to see the next bit) and it has a three-stage evolutionary line. A perfect Community Day opportunity, and what better month to host it than frosty January? Shiny release, kind of: Spheal debuted in its Shiny form wearing a costume for the 2021 Holiday Event. Unlike other Pokémon that debuted as costumed Shinies like Blitzle and Hoothoot, Niantic did not release standard Shiny Spheal directly after the event but instead held it back for Community Day. That was a choice that undoubtedly enriched the event.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Nothing!

Overall

Spheal Community Day kicks off 2022 with a promising event. Could Niantic finally be on its way to providing consistently awesome Community Days in Pokémon GO once again?