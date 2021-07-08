Pokémon GO Fest Wind Hour: Altered Forme Giratina Raid Guide Mini

The road to GO Fest 2021 has begun. On Sunday, July 18th, 2021, the second day of GO Fest in Pokémon GO, every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been in raids will return for a block of battles during the day. As we count down the days until the event launches, Bleeding Cool will host a series of mini raid guides that offers the top 10 overall counters and then the top 10 non-Shadow and non-Mega counters. In addition to this, these guides will point out species with shared weaknesses so that you can create raid squads with multiple uses. Finally, each guide ends with a breakdown of the raid schedule for GO Fest 2021: Day Two. This guide will focus on Wind Hour: Altered Forme Giratina. (While one of each Legendary will be in raid, all Formes will not appear. Origin Forme Giratina will not be available, meaning that this will be the only Forme of Giratina that you will be able to battle during GO Fest 2021.)

Top 10 Counters

Overall:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Non-Shadow & non-Mega:

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalancher

Minimum number of trainers needed: Three

Other Legendary Pokémon with shared weaknesses

Altered Forme Giratina is a dual Ghost/Dragon-type Pokémon, so it has a larger spread of weaknesses that others won't have. Due to this, we will focus on its Dragon-typing for this section, which will yield more overlap. For these, use Dragon-types and Ice-types from the above list rather than the Dark-types and Ghost-types.

Latias

Latios

Zekrom

Rayquaza

Complete GO Fest 2021 raid schedule in Pokémon GO

During Wind Hour, occurring from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time, Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids. During Lava Hour, occurring from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time, Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids. During Frost Hour, occurring from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids. Plus, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be appearing in five-star raids in the regions that they normally appear in! During Thunder Hour, occurring from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.