Pokémon GO Fest Wind Hour: Latias Raid Guide Mini

The road to GO Fest 2021 has begun. On Sunday, July 18th, 2021, the second day of GO Fest in Pokémon GO, every Legendary Pokémon that has ever been in raids will return for a block of battles during the day. As we count down the days until the event launches, Bleeding Cool will host a series of mini raid guides that offers the top 10 overall counters and then the top 10 non-Shadow and non-Mega counters. In addition to this, these guides will point out species with shared weaknesses so that you can create raid squads with multiple uses. Finally, each guide ends with a breakdown of the raid schedule for GO Fest 2021: Day Two. This guide will focus on Wind Hour: Latias.

Top 10 Counters

Note that Latias has very similar weaknesses to Latios, but that the top ten counters don't match up exactly. Each can essentially be taken on with a similar team, though.

Overall:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Avalanche Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Non-Shadow & non-Mega:

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Minimum number of trainers needed: Three

Other Legendary Pokémon with shared weaknesses

Ghost- and Dark-types should be used on

Latias

Cresselia

Lugia

Azelf

Uxie

Mesprit

Metwo

Dragon-types and Ice-types should be used on:

Latias

Rayquaza

Giratina

Dialga

Zekrom

Complete GO Fest 2021 raid schedule in Pokémon GO

During Wind Hour, occurring from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time, Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids. During Lava Hour, occurring from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time, Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids. During Frost Hour, occurring from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids. Plus, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be appearing in five-star raids in the regions that they normally appear in! During Thunder Hour, occurring from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.