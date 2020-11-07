Pokémon GO Is Testing Changes To XP For Certain Trainers

Shortly after discontinuing tests that introduced new ways to earn Pokécoins in Pokémon GO, Niantic is taking a new trial to certain countries. This time, it's the XP system to which they will be introducing potential changes.

In their official announcement for these upcoming Pokémon GO tests, Niantic wrote:

Beginning on Monday, November 9, 2020, new tests will be happening in Pokémon GO! We'll be conducting an XP-rebalancing test for select Trainers in Australia and New Zealand, during which, those Trainers will experience adjustments to the amount of XP they earn from activities such as catching Pokémon, hatching Eggs, evolving Pokémon, and more. This test will run until Monday, November 16, 2020.

Pokémon GO has a very active community on social media, so it's a sure thing that when this goes live, trainers from these locations will share their findings. This trial change in XP accrual comes at an interesting time. Months ago, Niantic confirmed that the level cap, which has set Level 40 as the ultimate achievement in Pokémon GO for years now, would be increased. All that is currently known for sure is that leveling up to Level 41 and on will not only come as a result of earning XP, as with the first forty levels. Instead, it seems that there will be tasks… but nothing is known as of yet. Could this trial be somehow associated with the upcoming break between XP and leveling up?

Then, Niantic went on to announce that they would be tailoring the game to meet players' experience better:

Additionally, Trainers around the world may begin seeing different items pop up in the Daily Free Box, which they can find in the FREE section of the shop. These items might be those most relevant to each Trainer's Pokémon GO experience!

These Daily Free Boxes have historically included three or four Pokéballs and small items such as berries. Nothing is known about this beyond their announcement but perhaps, for hardcore players who end up deleting berries for bag space, the box will offer more balls and no berries. Only time will tell!