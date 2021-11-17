Pokémon GO Teams With Ed Sheeran & Recaps Last Safari Zone Redo

Yesterday was been a busy day for Niantic in more ways than one. Fresh off of the first Pikmin Bloom Community Day this past weekend, Niantic launched the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Celebration Event in Pokémon GO and the Constance's Lament Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite… only for servers to go down on all Niantic games for a stretch of time. Once servers came back up, Niantic barreled ahead with a teaser for a major collaboration and a recap of their final rescheduled Safari Zone event. Let's take a look at the details.

Following the server issues, Niantic and pop star Ed Sheeran took to social media to share a simple teaser image. That image, pictured above, simply pairs Sheeran's name above the Pokémon GO logo over an appropriately ginger background. We don't know what shape this collaboration will take, but I'm betting we'll see an in-game song from Ed Sheeran. We previously had a lyrical background post-GO Fest 2021, so it wouldn't be the first time we had something beyond just the normal tunes.

Niantic also celebrated the final 2020 Safari Zone make-up happening in 2021 with this past weekend's Safari Zone St. Louis. The following was posted to the official Pokémon GO blog:

Thank you for joining us this past weekend for the Safari Zone event in St. Louis, Missouri! Tens of thousands of Trainers from all over the world took part in the fun, collectively walking over 218,000 km and catching over 3 million Pokémon during the event. With global gameplay enabled for this event, ticket holders around the globe caught Pokémon such as Teddiursa, Chatot, and Ferroseed. The rarely seen Unown I, L, O, S, T, and U made special appearances as well. Those who participated in person were able to explore the beautifully expansive Tower Grove Park and enjoy photo opportunities, giveaways, exclusive merch, and more! Thank you for another wonderful [experience]! We're so excited for all the adventures to come in 2022 and beyond. Until then, let's GO!

Stay tuned for more Pokémon GO news.