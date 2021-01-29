Pokémon GO Teases Valentine's Day & Other February 2021 Events

Along with their announcement of the February 2021 raid bosses, Spotlight Hours, and Research Breakthrough, Niantic posted a teaser for upcoming Pokémon GO events to their blog. Let's take a look at what's coming up.

In their announcement for their February 2021 events, Niantic posted this to their Pokémon GO blog:

Our Lunar New Year event is back! From Tuesday, February 9, 2021, to Sunday, February 14, 2021, encounter red Pokémon and celebrate the Year of the Ox! A special Mega-Evolved Pokémon will also be appearing in Mega Raids for the first time at the start of this event! Stay tuned for more details.

Of course, this will lead to speculation on who this new Mega Pokémon will be. There are no Mega-capable species that resemble the Ox, so perhaps they will instead use this Mega slot to lead into the Valentine's Day event. Audino, a pink species that gets a Mega Evolution that looks like a pastry, might be a good bet. As more information comes in, we will follow-up with their confirmation about this upcoming Mega.

From Monday, February 8, 2021, to Monday, February 15, 2021, compete in the Valentine's Day–themed Love Cup in the GO Battle League! Form a team using Pokémon that are red or pink and with a max CP of 1,500 to enter. No Legendary or Mythical Pokémon may be included on your team.

A complete list of species eligible for the Love Cup includes:

Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Vileplume, Paras, Parasect, Krabby, Kingler, Voltorb, Electrode, Goldeen, Seaking, Jynx, Magmar, Magikarp, Flareon, Ledyba, Ledian, Ariados, Yanma, Scizor, Slugma, Magcargo, Octillery, Delibird, Porygon2, Magby, Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken, Wurmple, Medicham, Carvanha, Camerupt, Solrock, Corphish, Crawdaunt, Kricketot, Kricketune, Trash Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Wormadam, Magmortar, Porygon-Z, Wash Rotom, Tepig, Pignite, Emboar, Pansear, Simisear, Throh, Venipede, Scolipede, Krookodile, Darumaka, Darmanitan, Dwebble, Crustle, Autumn Form Deerling, Spring Form Deerling, Shelmet, Accelgor, Pawniard, Bisharp, Braviary, Heatmor, Fennekin, Braixen, Delphox, Fletchling, Fletchinder, Talonflame, Clefairy, Clefable, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Exeggcute, Lickitung, Happiny, Chansey, Mr. Mime, Mime Jr., Porygon, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Flaaffy, Hoppip, Slowking, Snubbull, Corsola, Smoochum, Miltank, Blissey, Whismur, Skitty, Milotic, Gorebyss, Luvdisc, Cherubi, Sunny Form Cherrim, Lickilicky, Audino, Alomomola, and Scrafty.

From Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time, join us for our annual Valentine's Day event! You can look forward to some Pokémon making their Pokémon GO debut as well as exclusive avatar items. Stay tuned for more details.

Finally, this has always been a fun annual event but it is shortened here, which is a bit of a bummer. On the plus side, it's shortened due to the fact that February 20th will be the highly anticipated Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto.

Oh and as far as the new Pokémon, I'm personally betting it'll be the Unova Psychic-type species Musharna as one of the new releases.

Stay tuned for updates on all of this and more, fellow trainers!