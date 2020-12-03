Pokémon GO Teases Xerneas, Yveltal, & Zygarde in New Video

They've arrived! Generation Six Pokémon from the Kalos region have entered Pokémon GO for the very first time. Niantic introduced a set of new species that can be caught in the wild, hatched from Eggs, and battled in raids in their hit mobile game… but then, they took to social media to tease three Kalos species that have not yet been released: the Legendary trio of Generation Six, including Xerneas, Yveltal, and Zygarde. What could this mean? Let's check it out below.

The current Kalos species released in Pokémon GO are Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo, Noibat, and the France-regional Klefki, along with the full evolutionary line of all those species. Niantic, along with this release, posted a video to their social media and blog in which all of the currently released species stood in front of the three Legendary Pokémon of Kalos. This is the first time we have seen Niantic reference Xerneas, Yveltal, and Zygarde in any way, which is notable in and of itself. Could this mean that this generation's Legendaries, known as the Aura Trio, could be coming soon? There's a couple ways this could happen.

The first thing that comes to mind is that the current choice of Kyurem as a month-long Legendary Raid Boss seems very dry for December, which is usually a pretty major month for Pokémon GO players considering the Holiday event and the recap Community Day. Perhaps we will see raid weeks dedicated to the debut of the Aura Trio? Or maybe even a feature along with Kyurem during the holiday event, much like we saw last year as Niantic split the raid rotations?

Or…

It is very likely that Niantic included the Aura Trio here simply because they represent Kalos. They are iconic to players of the main series games and, of course, will eventually come out in Pokémon GO. Because Kalos is a smaller region with only these three Legendaries, it is likely that we will see each of these Pokémon featured in month-long raid rotations followed by a long time out of raids before their Shiny release.

However, Niantic has been known to make some surprising choices. As information comes in, Bleeding Cool will be here to report. Happy hunting as you search for the new Kalos species, fellow trainers!