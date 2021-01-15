Pokémon Masters EX Announces New Ho-Oh & Hoenn Events

Fans of Pokémon Masters EX will have a lot to celebrate in the new year. The popular mobile game from DeNA has laid out their slate of upcoming slate in a huge content update, including events focused on the Hoenn Region introduced in Generation Three, the return of the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh from the Johto region, and new Sync Pairs.

The full slate of new content coming to Pokémon Masters EX includes:

Team Hoenn Unite! Event: Running from today until Sunday, January 31st, this new event will see the Pokémon Trainers May and Brendan gather a team of Hoenn-based Trainers. This event will be playable for those who have completed Chapter One of the Main Story, and those who participate will receive rewards that can be exchanged for power-ups.

May & Mudkip are the new Sync Pair: Also available starting today and until January 31st is this new Sync Pair, featuring the Trainer May, initially introduced as either the main character or rival in Pokémon Ruby & Sapphire, which introduced Generation Three and the Hoenn region. May and Mudkip will be able to use moves such as Rain Dance.

Legendary Arena – Entei Returns : A slightly shorter window here. Players will be able to battle against Entei, one of the Legendary Beasts from Johto, from now until Wednesday, January 27th. This will be available only to those who have completed Chapter Two of the Main Story.

Ho-Oh Returns Legendary Event: Running at the same time as the Team Hoenn Unite! Event, this Ho-Oh-themed event will go from tomorrow until Sunday, February 7th. Players who have completed Chapter One of the main story will be able to go on an adventure with Johto-region Trainers Ethan and Silver to discover why Ho-Oh has arrived in Pasio. Those who complete the event will unlock the sync pair of Silver & Ho-Oh.

In addition to all of this, returning Sync Pairs include:

Available tomorrow – Jan 20: Sygna Suit Elesa & Rotom, Volkner & Luxray. Available tomorrow – Jan 31: Lisia & Altaria, Wally & Gallade, Phoebe & Dusclops. Available Jan 17 – Jan 27: Sygna Suit Grimsley & Sharpedo, Wallace & Milotic.