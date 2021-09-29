Pokémon Masters EX Debuts New Villain Arc Featuring Red

In our last update covering Pokémon Masters EX, the mobile game developed by DeNA had seemingly concluded its Main Story. However, this is the world of Pokémon and just like the lyric that is now as old as the franchise itself, "every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end." Let's get into the details of Pokémon Masters EX's new "villain arc" and more.

Here is a beat-by-beat breakdown of the new Pokémon Masters EX announcement:

The Main Story is expanded with a new Villain Arc

The first chapter of the Villain Arc is called "Kanto," which is the name of the original region. This chapter focuses on the disappearance of classic Pokémon trainer from the Gen 1 games, Red, and the "shenanigans of the notorious Team Rocket on the island of Pasio."

The Villain Arc will later expand with content focused on other infamous organizations in the Pokémon.

A new trailer for the Villain Arc is live on the official Pokémon Masters EX YouTube channel.

Players can play the Villain Arc without completing the first 30 chapters of the Main Story which focus on the Masters League.

DeNA went on to announce more Pokémon Masters EX content, including the following:

Villain Event: Spreading Shadows Upgrade the sync pair of Giovanni & Mewtwo to Mega Evolve Mewtwo into Mega Mewtwo Y after using a sync move. DeNA says: "In its Mega Mewtwo Y state, this sync pair has increased stats and new moves like the powerful psychic attack Psystrike." If you don't already have these two on your team, you can get them by completing the Lurking Shadow Legendary Event. Both events are available from now until October 15 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time for players who have completed Chapter 1 of the Main Story.

Sygna Suit Misty & Vaporeon Now Available: This Water-type sync pair can be added to players' teams via the Sygna Suit Misty Spotlight Scout, available from now until October 15 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time. Sygna Suit Erika & Leafeon are coming tonight at 11 PM Pacific Time and will be available until October 15 at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.