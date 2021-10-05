Pokémon Silver Version WATA 8.0 A+ Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare, sealed WATA 8.0 A+ graded copy of Pokémon Silver Version for the Game Boy Color up for auction! This game, part of the second generation of Pokémon games, prominently features the creature known as Lugia on the front of the box. Lugia is known as the "beast of the sea" in the animated film that it features in Pokémon the Movie 2000. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, October 5th, to place a bid on this wonderful retro Game Boy Color game.

The second generation of the video games in the Pokémon franchise added precisely 100 new creatures to the game's already quite extensive repertoire of pocket monsters. The generation also added an all-new region, called Johto, to the world established by Pokémon Red Version, Pokémon Blue Version, and Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition. To the delight of many players who experienced the game for the very first time, the game also retained the original region, Kanto, as well as allowed for cross-generational trading between all games. A truly innovative game of its time, Pokémon Silver Version, like Gold Version and Crystal Version, was a major cornerstone of the franchise we know and love today.

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderfully preserved copy of Pokémon Silver Version, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, October 5th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!