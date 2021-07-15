Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Promos Revealed: Lance's Charizard & More

I couldn't imagine a much more exciting week for Pokémon fans than this one. Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is happening this weekend and now, just a few days ahead of that major event, the Pokémon TCG has revealed product images of their first slate of Celebrations releases. Celebrations, which will be released this October, is the TCG's 25th Anniversary set. As a special set, it will be released within a slate of branded products rather than booster boxes and loose packs. We knew from the initial announcement that these products would include cards that bring back elements from the Pokémon TCG's past including Gym Leader Pokémon, Light & Dark, Delta Species, Lvl. X, and more. Now, we can take a look at some of the actual products.

First up, we have the Lance's Charizard Collection. This recreates the Gym Leader Pokémon style of card, used in the Gym Heroes and Gym Challenges sets back in the earliest days of the TCG. Here, though, unlike some of the other cards, this combines the modern aesthetic of the V.

The Dark Sylveon V Collection is probably what I'm most excited for. It recreates the Dark and Light classification of Pokémon used during the Neo era, which is continued with another promo not featured in this article, Light Toxtricity. Here, we see the Prime style of card not combined with a V, but instead features Dragapult on a Prime as this style of card was illustrated back when this mechanic was active. Absolutely lovely.

We get into Pikachu mode a bit here with these two boxes. The Pikachu Figure Collection includes the Pikachu VMAX, a promo which was released in Japan with similar art to the famous Vivid Voltage Chonkachu. That Japanese promo has gone somewhat crazy in value as American collectors began to think that it'd never be released by the Pokémon TCG for international audiences. Well, here we go! Also, note that the numbering on the card puts it earlier in the Black Star Promo set, filling in that missing slot in the 60s. We also have an incredible Zacian Lvl. X here.

Finally, the Pikachu V-UNION collection features four cards that come together to make a single image paying tribute to the Pokémon TCG's many depictions of their most iconic character throughout the years. Note that all of the cards pictured are Black Star Promos exclusive to these collections. They are not in the Celebrations numbered set and thus cannot be pulled from packs.