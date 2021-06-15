Pokémon TCG Demo Pack Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Every game, be it a video game or a tabletop game, has to start somewhere. Many games spread in popularity via word of mouth, initially, regardless of the one to review that game. As such, demo and/or starter versions of games tend to be the first exposure people have to these various forms of entertainment. Even the Pokémon Trading Card Game started out with a two-player demo pack of 24 cards. Most of these have likely been opened by now, but if you're looking to relive your days learning and playing the original Pokémon TCG, Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, primarily dealing in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has you covered. They have put a rare, original sealed Demo Pack from the TCG up for auction. Prospective bidders have until 5:50 PM Central Time (or 6:50 PM Eastern Time) on Saturday, June 19th, to make a bid in this auction.

This demo game, made for two players to use and comprised of 24 Pokémon TCG cards, was not meant to be resold but was presumably intended to be used to allow interested players to try the game out in some capacity. The cards are "shadowless," according to Heritage Auctions' listing for the auction, meaning they are much more valuable than the traditional cards from Base Set. According to the auction's description:

These Demo Packs were used to introduce the Pokémon Trading Card Game into the United States and not intended for public sale. The pack includes 24 Shadowless Base Set Cards and an instruction booklet. From the Pokémon Central Collection.

If you want to place a bid on this rare item from the Pokémon TCG, you can find the auction listing by clicking here. Remember, bidders have until Saturday, June 19th at 5:50 PM Central Time or 6:50 Eastern Time to place a bid. Good luck!