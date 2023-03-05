Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Flittle Line The Flittle line makes its Pokémon TCG debut in Japan's Scarlet ex, one of the sets that will be adapted into the English Scarlet & Violet.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at more Paldean species who debut in Scarlet ex.

The Flittle line of Pokémon is introduced in Scarlet & Violet as new pure Psychic-types. In this TCG debut, Flittle itself gets two cards and its evolution Espathra gets one. Let's take a look at their Dex entries and get to know these new species better. First, Flittle:

Flittle's toes levitate about half an inch above the ground because of the psychic power emitted from the frills on the Pokémon's belly. It spends its time running around wastelands. If anyone steals its beloved berries, it will chase them down and exact its revenge.

And now, Espathra:

It immobilizes opponents by bathing them in psychic power from its large eyes. Despite its appearance, it has a vicious temperament. It emits psychic power from the gaps between its multicolored frills and sprints at speeds greater than 120 mph.

The two Flittle cards are illustrated by Tika Matsuno and Pani Kobayashi while Espathra is illustrated by Hitoshi Ariga.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.