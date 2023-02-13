Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Gold Legendaries Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet ex & Violet ex give the Gold Secret Rare treatment to the new Paldean mascots, Koraidon and Miraidon.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another pair of Secret Rares from Scarlet ex & Violet ex.

The presence of these cards is interesting but not quite as indicative of what the Scarlet & Violet era may entail as we think. Koraidon and Miraidon each get a Gold ex meaning that each set gets a Gold ex… or so it seems. The Sword & Shield era treated Gold Pokémon quite strangely, with the Sword & Shield base set launching with Gold Vs for Zamazenta and Zacian. After that set, though, Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash all the way through Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike used the Gold Secret Rare slot to spotlight Shiny Pokémon without using the V mechanic for seven sets in a row. Then, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars brought back Gold Vs and introduced Gold VSTARs. I wonder if we'll see Shiny Gold Pokémon come with the next sets. One can hope!

