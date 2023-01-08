Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Pachirisu Art Rare A pair of Pachirisu have a spark together in this new Art Rare from Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet ex coming in mid-January 2023.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Art Rares and Special Art Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see on SARs. Today, let's take a look at new Art Rare coming for the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era.

And this is my favorite card revealed from the Scarlet & Violet era so far. I'm so glad that Art Rares are staying! Pachirisu's Art Rare shows four of this adorable Pika-clone, two of them going cheek in a gorgeous painterly style by zig. As a contributor, zig has been active in the Pokémon TCG since early 2022 with the release of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Some of the more memorable zig cards include Honchkrow V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Ivysaur from Pokémon GO, Sunflora from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, and Lapras Art Rare from Crown Zenith.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.