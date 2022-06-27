Pokémon TCG Japan Shows Off July 2022 Merch With Deoxys & Giratina

This is a major week for Pokémon TCG fans. Japanese collectors have had the Pokémon GO set for about a week, English-language collectors will get it starting this Friday, and news has come out now regarding the next sets in both Japan and English. Let's talk about Lost Abyss, which will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. Along with the release of this set, the Pokémon Center Japan has revealed a line-up of products themed to Lost Abyss and the two associated decks coming out with the expansion featuring Zeraora and Deoxys. Let's take a look at the upcoming July 2022 Pokémon Center products.

Giratina Origin Forme card sleeves: These sleeves will feature the new colorful aura used with cards that reference the Lost Zone mechanic.

Deoxys card sleeves: All four Formes of Deoxys are pictured here.

Zeraora card sleeves

Zeraora deck box

Delphox, Cramorant, Comfey, Shiftry card sleeves: Delphox is another main V that will be featured here. The other Pokémon featured with it are likely using the Lost Zone mechanic in Lost Abyss.

Colress with Magneton, Klinklang, and Beheeyem card sleeves

Durant card sleeves

Poké Ball-themed playmat

Poké Ball-themed damage counter case

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.