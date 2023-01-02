Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Darkrai VSTAR SAR

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Special Art Rare from VSTAR Universe.

We have a stunner of a Darkrai here, which looks almost as if the main figure is rendered with expert use of colored pencils by Pani Kabayashi. It's the background word that stuns me most as Darkrai hovers over the shore of a beach. It's not generally a place you'd expect to see a sinister Pokémon like Darkrai, which is partly why I love the creativity of these Special Art Rares so much. The color on the surface of the water as well as the way the moon is enveloped by dark clouds creates a gorgeous, otherworldly image that both frightens and evokes a sense of beauty.

Kabayashi has been contributing to the TCG since Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse. Some of their most memorable cards are Koffing from Shining Fates and Quilava from Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. This is their first card that isn't a standard Pokémon card, so it will be fun to see them begin to break into the creation of Ultra Rares.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.