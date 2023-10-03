Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Joltik, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Joltik Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf features a Joltik Illustration Rare by Atsushi Furusawa, which depicts a cute moment with Yamper.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Secret Rare from this set.

Joltik gets its very first Secret Rare with this Illustration Rare that depicts a cute moment between the fuzzy Electric-type bug and a tuckered-out Yamper. Artist Atsushi Furusawa is responsible for this adorable and beautifully colored card. Atsushi Furusawa was first credited in 2021's Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. This was the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era to feature Alternate Arts, and Furusawa came out swinging with a highly coveted Alt in their very first set: the Zeraora V Alternate Art. He went on to draw the sleepy Dragonite V Alternate Art and the adorable Eevee where, memorably, the beloved Pokémon looks to the sky to see Rayquaza in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which encapsulated the entire theme of Evolving Skies with a single image.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

