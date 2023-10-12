Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: palkia, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf, zekrom

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Palkia & Zekrom

We wrap up our previews of the Pokémon TCG Japan set Raging Surf with holographic cards featuring powerful dragons Palkia & Zekrom.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another pair of cards from the set.

Today, we spotlight two holographic cards. We have Sinnoh's Water-type Dragon Palkia, and Unova's Electric-type Dragon, Zekrom. I wonder if these two will end up getting ex cards throughout the Scarlet & Violet era at some point. I'd love another Dragon-themed set.

This is the final card spotlight of the Raging Surf set. Tomorrow, we will spotlight the Pokémon Center merch that came out in association with this expansion and then continue our previews of the next sister sets, Future Flash and Ancient Roar.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

