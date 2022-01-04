Pokémon TCG: Neo Destiny Shining Noctowl For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auction lots and listings for comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, graded copy of Shining Noctowl from the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Neo Destiny expansion set up for auction! This Noctowl is special for the game in that it is part of the second batch of Shining Pokémon to grace the Pokémon TCG, with Shining Magikarp and Shining Gyarados from Neo Revelation comprising the first batch. Be that as it may, Shining cards from the Neo series are remarkably rare regardless. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, January 4th, to place a bid on this beautiful card from the game.

An exceptional card at a CGC Excellent/Near Mint grade of 6, this Shining Noctowl was probably given extra consideration by Wizards of the Coast to be printed based on the shiny Noctowl in the Pokémon anime series, as stated below, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

The Pokémon featured on this card was part of Ash Ketchum's team during his adventures in the Johto Region. This card is a three star rarity and is numbered 110/105. The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori. Shining cards like this one are highly collectable and every time one comes up for auction there is aggressive bidding so we expect the same here. So in other words place your bids now!

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderful card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you will only have until Tuesday, January 4th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!