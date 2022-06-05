Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Numel & Camerupt

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have Numel and Camerupt.

It's not just these cards that have been seen online recently. While these are both terrific, with the Numel in particular sticking out as quite a cutie, I want to caution collectors from getting too tied to images seen online ahead of the set's release. For example, we are seeing early looks at Radiant Blastoise and Radiant Charizard. However, note that when Eevee Heroes was being teased in Japan, an incredibly well-made fake Umbreon Alternate Art made waves on social media. It's important that we make sure the cards we're seeing are actually real before we show them. Sometimes, cards simply leak earlier than the Pokémon TCG intended, as was the case with the Shiny Mew Gold Card from Celebrations. However, other times, the internet gets tricked by expertly crafted fakes. So for now… let's wait and see! I will say, though, we have a terrific week of actually verified previews ahead of us, and I especially can't wait to show you the Alternate Art Mewtwo V.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.