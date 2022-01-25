Pokémon TCG: Power Reserve Theme Deck Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with auction lots and listings revolving around comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of the Power Reserve theme deck from the Jungle expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Featuring Grass-type and Grass-type creatures, this theme deck contains a presumably intact holofoil copy of Kangaskhan among the 60 cards that comprise the deck. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, January 25th, to place a bid on this knockout of a deck from the Pokémon TCG.

With the likenesses of both Bellsprout and the aforementioned Kangaskhan adorning the front of the theme deck's packaging, Power Reserve is a fantastic deck to get players to be able to learn the basics of the original Pokémon TCG, the way it was played on playgrounds back when it first came out way back in 1999. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

So, you say you want to start battling, but you don't have a deck? Well, we have the lot for you! Here's a sealed Power Reserve Theme Deck from the Jungle Set. The deck includes 60 cards, 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book everything you need to become the next Pokémon champion! The box has lightly blunted corners and the wrapping is intact. The overall condition of the box is Excellent.

If you wish to get ahold of this awesome theme deck from the Pokémon TCG's early days, please kindly take note that you will only have until Tuesday, January 25th, to place a bid on it. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!