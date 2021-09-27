Pokémon TCG Product Opening & Review: Mewtwo V-UNION Box

The Pokémon TCG has released three new products featuring a brand new card type: the Pokémon V-UNION. Pokémon V-UNIONs are made up of four cards that come together to make a single piece of artwork like a more complicated version of the Legend cards from HeartGold SoulSilver. When put together, the cards function as a single, playable card. This new mechanic was launched in three boxes: the Mewtwo V-UNION Special Collection, the Greninja V-UNION Special Collection, and the Zacian V-UNION Special Collection. In this first of three openings, let's crack open the Mewtwo box.

The Pokémon TCG Promo

The V-UNIONs are Black Star Promos and also come with a fifth card: a Professor Juniper card that is the same for each box. The first thing I noticed was the texture of the card. I was expecting these to lack texture and be more similar to Pokémon V, but there is a noticeable grainy texture not on the artwork but on the grainy, black border. The cards are certainly strange to look at when not put together, which is more of a collector issue than a player issue. As a collector, I suggest putting these in a binder with the rest of your Black Star Promos for the full effect. Personally, I have a nine-pocket binder and my idea is to put the cards in the first, second, fourth, and fifth slot, filling up the rest of the page with an energy card corresponding to the V-UNION's typing.

The Mewtwo artwork is arguably the best of the three, and not just because of nostalgia. The Pokémon TCG is clearly trying different things with the artwork of this card type, and it pays off with this dynamic Mewtwo that seems to be leaping at us from… Las Vegas? Overall, it's a hell of an image that forms when the four cards are put together.

The Pokémon TCG Packs

Sword & Shield base

Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies

Overall, not a bad pack selection. I'm starting to miss Pokémon TCG products having a mix of eras, as we pretty much saw XY-era packs included in Sun & Moon products all the way through the run. It'd be a bummer if we're already done with seeing Sun & Moon-era expansions in Sword & Shield-era boxes.

The Pulls

You can't really go into a box like this expecting pulls. The treat is the promo card — especially here when there are four. I pulled three non-holo rares from Sword & Shield, Vivid Voltage, and Evolving Skies, with my only real pull being a Blaziken V from Chilling Reign. Washed.

Overall

This is a must-have! It's a fun new card type that will likely be remembered as a strange quirk of this era rather than a long-lasting part of the Pokémon TCG, which is a positive in my eyes.