Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Pikachu Illustration Rare

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at look at an Illustration Rare from this set that may be one of the top hits.

It's a Pikachu Illustration Rare. This is the second Pikachu Illustration Rare of the Scarlet & Violet era after the SV Black Star Promo that was included in the Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved Elite Trainer Box. This adorable card depicts a happy Pikachu bounding across a street in the middle of a festival loaded with other Pokémon. The other species we can see include Butterfree, Pidgey, both gender Nidoran, Blastoise, Psyduck, Slowpoke, Mr. Mime, Growlithe, Jigglypuff, Gengar, and Caterpie. Do you see any other Pokémon?

This Illustration Rare is drawn by Hiroyuki Yamamoto.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

