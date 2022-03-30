Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Machamp VMAX

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the set's newly revealed Machamp VMAX.

And there it is! Early this month, I wrote a piece titled "These Gigantamax Pokémon Never Got VMAXes In The Pokémon TCG" in which I wrote about species that may have a chance now that we know VMAXes will continue n Time Gazer and Space Juggler. I wrote:

In the Pokémon TCG, VMAX cards can show either the Dynamax or the Gigantamax version of a species. Fewer species have Gigantamax forms, as this form changes their appearance beyond just making them big. These are the three with Gigantamax forms that haven't appeared on cards: Melmetal: Is it just me, or would Melmetal not have been a perfect VMAX to feature in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike? Machamp: Of the three that don't have VMAXes, this one is, to me, the most egregious. Machamp is an iconic Generation One Pokémon, and this intensely awesome form needs its chance to shine on a Pokémon card. Hatterene: With as many repeat Vs we've gotten for Galarian Pokémon, it surprises me that Hatterene has yet to get a VMAX feature. Appletun: We did say three, but Appletun is included on a technicality. Flapple and Appletun look the exact same in their Gigantamax forms and Flapple did indeed get a VMAX. Appletun didn't, but again, just a technicality.

Well, the egregious Machamp slight has been fixed, and wow. With artwork that sets it apart from the normal 3D style of VMAXes with a cartoony flair, this is going to be one of the best-looking VMAXes of the year, mark my words!

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.