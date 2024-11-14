Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates in November 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in November 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in November 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $172.89 Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $144.03 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $45.19 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $26.59 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $23.59 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $23.28 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $14.62 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $13.81 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $11.62 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $11.38 Shiny Mew ex Full Art 216/091: $11.28 Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $11.13 Koraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 245/091: $10.72 Shiny Pidgey 196/091: $9.64 Shiny Ditto 201/091: $8.76

Major changes in the market for Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates this month. For the past eleven months, Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare has been the top card of the set. This month, Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare saw an astronomical surge in value, jumping by $80 and becoming the top card of the set. Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare also saw an increase, skyrocketing by $42 since we last observed.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

