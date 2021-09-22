Pokémon UNITE Available For Free On Mobile Devices Today

Pokémon UNITE is going mobile. The game launched earlier this summer and has become the subject of memes, garnered online buzz, and has been, at least during its launch, a game that popular streamers have shown to their audiences. Pokémon UNITE, dubbed "Pokémon's first strategic team battle game" launches today on mobile devices as a free-to-start (at least they're honest from jump!) game with "optional in-game purchases." That's something we Pokémon GO fans are quite familiar with. The game will be available through the App Store and Google Play. Let's get into the details.

The Pokémon Company had a lot to share here, so let's break it down into more digestible bullets:

Egnlish, French, German, Italian, and Spanish language support will be available through the mobile version as well as the Nintendo Switch version. For those already playing on the Switch, this will come through a free update that must be downloaded.

An all-new battle pass will arrive soon.

Trainers can link their Nintendo Account or Pokémon Trainer Club accounts to share access to a single Pokémon UNITE across devices (a mobile account and their Switch).

Trainers who complete the in-game event for the mobile version of Pokémon UNITE by Halloween at 14:59 GMT will receive: 1,000 Aeos tickets the Unite license for Pikachu (with those who already have Pikachu set to receive Aeos coins in its place) Festival Style Holowear for Pikachu. An additional 1,000 Aeos tickets will be offered if 7.5 million preregistrations are reached.



Now, let's get into the specifics about that battle pass. Here's what was said in the pre-release about this new in-game feature:

"Timed with Pokémon UNITE's mobile release, a new battle pass, Galactic Ghost 094, will begin on Wednesday, September 22. In this new battle pass, space-themed items will make their debut. Players will need to complete both daily and weekly missions to raise their battle pass level and receive rewards based on that level. Additionally, those who purchase the premium pass will have the chance to earn more rewards."

In addition to this, a new feature called Unique squads will be available in both the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions of UNITE starting today. Trainers will be able to make their own squads or search for squads to join by connecting with other players. Trainers will be able to complete a mission to receive the Unite license for Zeraora.