Primal Groudon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Fest 2023

Use our Primal Groudon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Fest 2023 to take down this hyper-powered version of the Hoenn Legendary this week.

The ramp-up to Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global has begun. There are some monster Raids during this event, including Mega Rayquaza, Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and more exciting Pokémon. Also, the time leading up to the event will include special Raid Hours, so you'll want to key into Bleeding Cool's updates to build teams to take down these elite beasts with your top counters. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Primal Groudon in Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Primal Groudon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Primal Groudon counters as such:

Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail

Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf

Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Primal Groudon with efficiency.

Greninja: Water Shurkien, Hydro Cannon

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Clawitzer: Water Gun, Crabhammer

Golisopod: Waterfall, Liquidation

Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Primarina: Waterfall, Hydro Pump

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail

Empoleon: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Primal Groudon can be defeated with four trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or more players. A trio is technically possible but unlikely, so I do not recommend trying it. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Groudon will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

