Primal Groudon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Fest 2023
Use our Primal Groudon Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Fest 2023 to take down this hyper-powered version of the Hoenn Legendary this week.
The ramp-up to Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global has begun. There are some monster Raids during this event, including Mega Rayquaza, Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and more exciting Pokémon. Also, the time leading up to the event will include special Raid Hours, so you'll want to key into Bleeding Cool's updates to build teams to take down these elite beasts with your top counters. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Primal Groudon in Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Primal Groudon Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Primal Groudon counters as such:
- Mega Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail
- Shadow Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail
- Shadow Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf
- Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Gyarados: Waterfall, Aqua Tail
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Primal Groudon with efficiency.
- Greninja: Water Shurkien, Hydro Cannon
- Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer
- Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Clawitzer: Water Gun, Crabhammer
- Golisopod: Waterfall, Liquidation
- Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
- Primarina: Waterfall, Hydro Pump
- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail
- Empoleon: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon
- Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Primal Groudon can be defeated with four trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or more players. A trio is technically possible but unlikely, so I do not recommend trying it. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Groudon will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.
