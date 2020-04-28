PUBG Has Officially Come To Google Stadia Today

Today during the Stadia Connect event, we learned that PUBG has officially come to the platform starting today. The appeal in North America may have died down a bit, but the game is still a worldwide phenomenon and has a successful esports scene both for the main game and for mobile. So it only makes sense PUBG Corp. would make a play to be on the new platform. Though we are a little surprised this move didn't come to the launch last year. What's more, you can start playing it today as they currently have what is being called the Pioneer Edition on Stadia Pro for free, while others will need to pay $30 for the standard edition. This special version gets you the base game the Survivor Pass: Cold Front, the Stadia Exclusive Skin Set, 6,000 G-coins, the Aviator Set, the Brown Hat Ranger Set, the Ivory School Uniform Set, the Cheerleader Set, the Factory Worker Set, and the Hipster Set. Here's more from today's announcement.

Gamers across North America and select European countries can drop in today and start playing PUBG on Stadia immediately. With cross-platform parties and cross-platform play included when playing with a controller, Stadia gamers can find their friends on console and battle together for that elusive chicken dinner. With the recent release of PUBG Season 7, it also means that gamers can explore the refreshed Vikendi map, Dinoland theme park, speeding trains, and all the other updates that are available to start playing instantly. "PUBG pioneered the Battle Royale genre, and we're excited to continue evolving and growing our audience with Stadia, the pioneer in cloud-based gaming," said Ashley Youngsun Nam, Head of Console for PUBG Corporation. "With instant access to PUBG through Stadia Pro and access to cross-platform play, gamers have no excuse but to drop-in and land, loot, and survive in our iconic Battle Royale experience."