PUBG Mobile Announces Changes To Esports Plans For 2023 PUBG Mobile has a number of changes coming to the esports side of things in 2023, including the Global Championship coming to Turkey.

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games have revealed plans for what they will be bringing to the esports side of PUBG Mobile in 2023. The announcement came down this week during a press conference in which James Yang, the Director of PUBG Mobile's Global Esports division, chatted about what people can expect to see in the coming year. Top of the list was that they will be making a number of upgrades to the PMPL, including an expansion into Southeast Asia, as well as the introduction of PMPL Malaysia and the PMPL SEA Wild Card (PH/KH/MM/SG). The region will host the PMPL Qualifier, serving as the gateway for semi-pro and amateur teams to get into the PMPL for 2024. There will also be more Regional Clash events to come this year, as well as two global tournaments. The first will be the World Invitational in Riyadh in July 2023, followed by the Global Championship to be hosted in Turkey for the first time. We have more info on what they revealed below.

"The PMPL will play host to the PMPL Qualifier which will be the gateway for semi-pro and amateur teams to the PMPL in 2024. Teams will gain access to the PMPL Qualifier by competing in the PUBG Mobile National Championship, PUBG Mobile Club Open or 3rd party tournaments. PUBG Mobile is committed to providing more opportunities for semi-pro and amateur teams than ever before with a clear pathway to pro. In order to foster more thrilling region vs region rivalries and after the success of its first PUBG Mobile Regional Clash in 2022, PUBG Mobile Esports will be introducing more tournaments in 2023.PUBG Mobile Regional Clash allows fans to witness their favourite regional teams go head-to-head outside of PUBG Mobile Esports' global tournaments."

"2023 will once again play host to two global tournaments, the PUBG Mobile World Invitational in Riyadh in July and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship which PUBG Mobile Esports is pleased to announce will be hosted in Türkiye for the first time starting November. Fans can also look forward to seeing PUBG Mobile Esports represented at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games taking place in May in Cambodia and the 19th Asian Games hosted in Hangzhou, China starting in September. The SEA Games will play host to two PUBG Mobile medal events which include both a team event and an individual event. PUBG Mobile Esports will also be making two format changes to enhance the player experience. All tournaments will be transitioning to a 10-point system in order to make games more exciting and competitive."